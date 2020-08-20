Yes Bank sells 10.12% stake held in CG Power

Yes Bank has sold 6,34,00,000 equity shares having nominal value of Rs.2/- each, constituting 10.12% of the paid-up share capital of CG Power & Industrial Solutions (CG Power) in various tranches, last being on 18 August 2020 resulting into a change in holding of the Bank by more than 2% of the total shareholding of CG Power.

It may be noted that the Bank has sold the entire shares held by the Bank and after the aforesaid disposal of shares, the Bank now holds NIL shares of CG Power.

