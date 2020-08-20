Board of Ruchi Soya Industries approves change in MD

-
At meeting held on 19 August 2020The Board of Ruchi Soya Industries at its meeting held on 19 August 2020 has approved the resignation of Acharya Balkrishna (DIN: 01778007) as Managing Director of the company with effect from 18 August 2020. He shall continue to be the Chairman of the Board. Ram Bharat (DIN: 01651754), Whole-time Director of the company has been designated as Managing Director of the company with effect from 19 August 2020.
