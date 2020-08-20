Board of Ruchi Soya Industries approves change in MD

JUST IN
At meeting held on 19 August 2020

The Board of Ruchi Soya Industries at its meeting held on 19 August 2020 has approved the resignation of Acharya Balkrishna (DIN: 01778007) as Managing Director of the company with effect from 18 August 2020. He shall continue to be the Chairman of the Board. Ram Bharat (DIN: 01651754), Whole-time Director of the company has been designated as Managing Director of the company with effect from 19 August 2020.

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 09:57 IST

