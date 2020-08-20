Maruti Suzuki partners with IIM-Bangalore to incubate startups

Maruti Suzuki India announced its partnership with Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the startup hub and incubation centre at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB). This partnership will help startups working in technology-based innovations that can be applied in the mobility sector.

The collaboration marks first-of-its kind initiative by an automobile manufacturing company to help early-stage startups become large scale businesses.

This will be a 3-month (pre-incubation) and 6- month (incubation) engagement.

Maruti Suzuki has launched MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) in January 2019, which supports startups by co-creating innovative business solutions in the mobility space. The futuristic solutions being developed under MAIL initiative has a positive impact on Maruti Suzuki's business. These solutions help to efficiently bring in technological advancements relevant to automobile business. To expand the collaboration with startups, Maruti Suzuki now plans to engage with IIMB to incubate startups in the area of mobility.

