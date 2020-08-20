L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering signs MoU with NTPC

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro has signed a memorandum of understanding with NTPC on 19 August 2020, wherein LTHE shall be the engineering, procurement, and construction management partner to build CO2 to Methanol demonstration Plant in NTPC Power Station.

This plant will comprise of three sub-units namely CO2 capture from Flue Gas, H2 production by electrolysis of water and catalytic conversion of CO2 & H2 to Methanol.

Under this MOU, LTHE and NTPC will further collaborate to accelerate the development and subsequently commercialize CO2 to Methanol plants.

