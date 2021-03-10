Mindspace REIT receives final rating for NCDs

-
-
CRISIL Ratings had assigned provisional rating of 'Provisional CRISIL AAA/STABLE^' to non-convertible debentures of Mindspace REIT of upto Rs. 300 crore. The aforesaid rating to non-convertible debentures of Mindspace REIT upto Rs. 300 crore has been converted from provisional rating to final rating as 'CRISIL AAA/Stable'.
Further, CRISIL Ratings has assigned 'CRISIL PP-MLD AAAr/Stable' to Long term Principal Protected Market Linked Debentures of Mindspace REIT of upto Rs. 375 crore.
Also, CRISIL Ratings Limited has reaffirmed following credit ratings assigned to Mindspace REIT:
1 Long term Principal Protected Market Linked Debentures of Mindspace REIT upto Rs. 500 crore - CRISIL PP-MLD AAAr/Stable 2 Non-Convertible Debentures of Mindspace REIT upto Rs. 200 crore - CRISIL AAA/STABLE 3.
Corporate Credit Rating - CCR AAA/Stable 4. Commercial Papers of Mindspace REIT upto Rs. 250 crore - CRISIL A1+
