Board of REC approves revised scheme of amalgamation and change in object clause

At meeting held on 07 August 2020

The Board of REC at its meeting held on 07 August 2020 has approved the following -

1. Revised scheme of amalgamation of REC Transmission Projects Company ('Transferor Company') with REC Power Distribution Company ("Transferee Company"), wholly owned subsidiaries of REC, subject to requisite approvals.

2. In order to align the Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association of REC as per requirement of the Companies Act 2013 and with a view to enable the Company to tap emerging business opportunities in the Power Sector and exploring business potential in new areas of business, the Board of Directors approved the amendments in the Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association of REC, subject to approval of shareholders and such other approvals, permissions and sanctions as may be required.

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 15:00 IST

