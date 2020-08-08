Info Edge (India) announces closure of QIP issue

Issue price fixed as Rs 3090 per share

Info Edge (India) announced the closure of QIP issue on 07 August 2020. The fund raising committee of the company determined and approved the issue price for 60,67,961 Equity Shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers at a price of Rs 3,090 per Equity Share (including a share premium of Rs 3,080 per Equity Share), which includes a discount of 2.74% (i.e. Rs 87.18 per Equity Share), to the floor price of Rs 3,177.18 per Equity Share, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations;

