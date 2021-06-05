Board of Zuari Global approves signing of MoU with SolvaKian company

At meeting held on 04 June 2021The Board of Zuari Global at its meeting held on 04 June 2021 has approved to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding between the company and AZC, A.S., a SolvaKian company to co-operate with each other and intend to enter into joint venture to develop and operate a distillery to produce ethanol in India. This ethanol will be supplied to Government owned oil marketing companies to meet their blending requirements. The MoU is also explore within India the opportunity to grow the business to achieve a total capacity of 1,000 kilo litres per day of ethanol more through both organic and inorganic way.
