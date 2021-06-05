Outcome of board meeting of Setco Automotive

-
ALSO READ
Board of India Motor Parts & Accessories approves acquisition of 1.54% stake in Brakes India
Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.80 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Benchmarks hit day's high; Nifty above 15,250
Sensex surges 613 pts, Nifty ends above 15,100; auto stocks rally
Nifty trades above 15,000 mark; metal stocks shine
-
Held on 04 June 2021The Board of Setco Automotive at its meeting held on 04 June 2021 has approved the following:
1. Assignment and transfer of all the trademarks, designs and other intellectual property rights, relating to the clutch manufacturing business, inter alia including LIPE brand (IPRs) which are owned by wholly-owned ultimate subsidiary of the Company i.e. Setco Automotive (UK) (SAUL) and step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company i.e. Setco Automotive (NA) Inc. (SANAI), to the Company, as a related party transaction under the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act and the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
2. To evaluate, consider, negotiate and execute transaction documents for the proposed fund raising through issuance of equity shares and convertible instruments by Setco Auto Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Company, to the schemes of the India Resurgence Fund managed by India Resurgence Asset Management Business, for up to 27% shareholding in Setco Auto Systems on a fully diluted basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU