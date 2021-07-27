Board of Rico Auto Industries approves scheme of amalgamation

-
At meeting held on 26 July 2021The Board of Rico Auto Industries at its meeting held on 26 July 2021 has approved Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) for merger of wholly owned subsidiary companies namely (1) Rasa Autocom (RASA); (2) Rico Aluminium and Ferrous Auto Components (RAFA); and (3) Rico Investments (RIL) with and into itself, pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. RIL, is wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and RAFA & RASA are wholly owned subsidiaries of RIL and step-down wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.
