CAMS update on proposed RTA inter-operable Platform for MF transactions / service requests

With reference to the Circular of Securities and Exchange Board of India dated 26 July 2021 on the subject RTA inter-operable Platform for enhancing investors' experience in Mutual fund transactions/Service Requests, Computer Age Management Services believes that this a major initiative in enhancing investor experience to start with and in providing enhanced services for the entire eco-system (distributors, digital platforms) as the project expands to cover all stakeholders. While elevating investor experience, the company believes, that this will reduce duplication of efforts and risks for the eco-system while taking digitization of transactions to next level.

Execution of transactions received through the proposed platform will continue to be done by the respective RTAs servicing the AMCs to whom the transactions pertain to.

The changes to back-end systems are not expected to be material. The Company estimates that from a financial standpoint, the proposed initiative does not have any material impact. However, this reinforces the key role that the RTAs continue to play in the MF ecosystem.

The company is engaging with other MF RTA, to conceptualize, design and build this platform for the use of investors and the broader industry eco-system.

