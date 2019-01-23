JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Budget 2019 will be dedicated to the farmer: Union Agriculture Minister

Board of Vodafone Idea approves fund raising up to Rs 25K cr through rights issue
Business Standard

Infosys partners with HPE to accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation

Capital Market 

Infosys announced that it has adopted HPE GreenLake to accelerate clients' digital transformation. The partnership will help enterprises make smart infrastructure investments, paying for what they consume, while benefiting from the security offered by a trusted managed services provider.

Clients will also benefit by having a secure private cloud and the advantages of economics and flexibility that exists in public cloud. Together, this will help enterprises accelerate their Hybrid Cloud transformation providing them increased agility and reduced total cost of ownership.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements