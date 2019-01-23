Infosys partners with HPE to accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation

-
ALSO READ
Cloud4C, a Leading Cloud Managed Services Provider, is Empowering Enterprises Digital Transformation Across 40 Locations Worldwide
Xiaomi India migrates local data to India cloud infrastructure
Mindtree recognised as Rising Star by ISG Report on Cloud Services
India to Lead World in Hybrid Cloud Adoption, Reports Nutanix
HCL Technologies becomes a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider
-
Infosys announced that it has adopted HPE GreenLake to accelerate clients' digital transformation. The partnership will help enterprises make smart infrastructure investments, paying for what they consume, while benefiting from the security offered by a trusted managed services provider.
Clients will also benefit by having a secure private cloud and the advantages of economics and flexibility that exists in public cloud. Together, this will help enterprises accelerate their Hybrid Cloud transformation providing them increased agility and reduced total cost of ownership.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU