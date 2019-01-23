Bharat Heavy Electricals secures additional order for Bhusawal thermal power station (Unit 6)

has secured an additional order from for its ongoing 660 MW coal based supercritical thermal power project at thermal power station (Unit 6).

The project is being executed by BHEL on engineering, procurement and construction basis at district in Maharashtra.

With this order, the revised order value for the TPS Unit 6 project is now around Rs.3,750 crore. The initial order was won by BHEL against stiff International Competitive Bidding (ICB).

