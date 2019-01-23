Bharat Heavy Electricals secures additional order for Bhusawal thermal power station (Unit 6)

-
ALSO READ
NTPC acquires 720-MW Barauni Thermal Power Station
MSEGCL, MSEDCL at loggerheads over Rs 10,000-cr dues
Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions 800 MW thermal unit at Kothagudem Thermal Power Station
NTPC acquires 720 MW Barauni Thermal Power Station in Begusarai, Bihar
Bhel gains after commissioning supercritical thermal plant
-
Bharat Heavy Electricals has secured an additional order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company for its ongoing 660 MW coal based supercritical thermal power project at Bhusawal thermal power station (Unit 6).
The project is being executed by BHEL on engineering, procurement and construction basis at Jalgaon district in Maharashtra.
With this order, the revised order value for the Bhusawal TPS Unit 6 EPC project is now around Rs.3,750 crore. The initial order was won by BHEL against stiff International Competitive Bidding (ICB).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU