Bharat Heavy Electricals secures additional order for Bhusawal thermal power station (Unit 6)

Bharat Heavy Electricals has secured an additional order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company for its ongoing 660 MW coal based supercritical thermal power project at Bhusawal thermal power station (Unit 6).

The project is being executed by BHEL on engineering, procurement and construction basis at Jalgaon district in Maharashtra.

With this order, the revised order value for the Bhusawal TPS Unit 6 EPC project is now around Rs.3,750 crore. The initial order was won by BHEL against stiff International Competitive Bidding (ICB).

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 12:41 IST

