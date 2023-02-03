Board of Tube Investments of India approves capex of Rs 141 cr

JUST IN
At meeting held on 03 February 2023

The Board of Tube Investments of India at its meeting held on 03 February 2023 has approved capacity expansion (from 4125 MT/month to 5950 MT/month) at Company's large diameter precision steel tube manufacturing plant at Tiruttani near Chennai at a cost not exceeding Rs. 141 crore. The project is to be financed through internal accrual and is expected to be completed in FY 2024-25

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 15:05 IST

