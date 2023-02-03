Board of Tube Investments of India approves capex of Rs 141 cr

-
ALSO READ
FM Launches Biggest Ever Coal Mine Auction of 141 Mines
BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 400 cr
Board of CG Power approves capex of Rs 230 for increasing capacity of LT motors
Tube Investments of India Ltd Slides 3.89%
-
At meeting held on 03 February 2023The Board of Tube Investments of India at its meeting held on 03 February 2023 has approved capacity expansion (from 4125 MT/month to 5950 MT/month) at Company's large diameter precision steel tube manufacturing plant at Tiruttani near Chennai at a cost not exceeding Rs. 141 crore. The project is to be financed through internal accrual and is expected to be completed in FY 2024-25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU