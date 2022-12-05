Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company approves change in directorate

-
-
At meeting held on 04 December 2022The Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company at its meeting held on 04 December 2022 has approved the re-designation of Umesh Revankar (DIN 00141189) (currently 'Vice Chairman & Managing Director') as Executive Vice Chairman of the Company with effect from 05 December 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.
