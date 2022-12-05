Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 04 December 2022

The Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company at its meeting held on 04 December 2022 has approved the re-designation of Umesh Revankar (DIN 00141189) (currently 'Vice Chairman & Managing Director') as Executive Vice Chairman of the Company with effect from 05 December 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)