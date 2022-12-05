Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company appoints directors

At meeting held on 04 December 2022

The Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company at its meeting held on 04 December 2022 has approved the appointment of Jugal Kishore Mohapatra (DIN 03190289) and Maya S Sinha (DIN 03056226) as an Independent Directors of the Company from 04 December 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)