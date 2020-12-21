Board of Snowman Logistics approves fund raising up to Rs 250 cr

-
At meeting held on 21 December 2020The Board of Snowman Logistics at its board meeting held on 21 December 2020 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 250 crore by way of QIP issue. The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital to Rs 250 crore from Rs 200 crore.
