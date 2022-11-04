LIC update on compliance to financial regulation in UAE

-
ALSO READ
Board of LIC accords approval for equity infusion in LIC (Lanka)
TCS named a Leader in Financial Crime and Compliance Operations
CRISIL upgrades ratings of Yes Bank; revises outlook to 'positive'
Board of 3M India appoints company secretary
BEML appoints company secretary and compliance officer
-
C (c) is an Overseas Subsidiary with a shareholding of 99.66% and is processing to transfer assets to Munich Re in terms of an agreement - Life Reinsurance Agreement - Quota Share Reinsurance entered into with Munich Re to address the Risk Based Solvency Capital requirement of UAE branches of the Company and to comply with the Financial Regulations in UAE.
In this regard LIC (International) B. S. C (c) has issued instructions to their bankers for transfer of assets with a book value of approximately USD 462.52 Million (which constitutes 34.21% of the total assets in the books of the Company in UAE) from their account to the custodian account of Munich Re and the transfer of assets is accordingly being carried out.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU