Board of Som Distilleries & Breweries reviews expansion plans

At meeting held on 09 December 2022

The Board of Som Distilleries & Breweries at its meeting held on 09 December 2022 reviewed and noted that the Company is executing an expansion plan of approximately Rs 100 crore for setting up a new canning facility and other utilities at the Bhopal Plant of the Company and expanding the Brewing Facility in Hasan Plant of its WOS i.e. Woodpecker Distilleries and Breweries Private Limited. The company expects to complete the expansion in time so as to prepare for the summer season.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 15:40 IST

