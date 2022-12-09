Kirloskar Electric Company to recall workmen at Govenahalli (Unit-1)

Kirloskar Electric Company announced that the company's management has decided to recall all workmen who have been laid off at the Company's unit situated at Govenahalli (Unit-1) with effect from January 01, 2023.

The Company is in process to complete the formalities relating to recalling of 34 workmen for work.

