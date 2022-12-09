Vedanta approves NCDs issuance of Rs 800 cr

Vedanta on 09 December 2022 approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 8000 nos.

Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non]Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000/] each aggregating up to Rs 800 crore (Base issue size of Rs 500 crore and Green Shoe option of up to an additional Rs 300 crore).

