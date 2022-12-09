JUST IN
Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp expands role of Niranjan Gupta - CFO

Capital Market 

Hero MotoCorp announced a reorganization in its leadership team and roles.

Niranjan Gupta, currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been given the additional charge of heading Strategy and M&A for the company. Niranjan has been the CFO for the past six years, ensuring strong financial shape and cash flows of the company and playing a key role in business decisions.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 13:44 IST

