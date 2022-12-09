Hero MotoCorp expands role of Niranjan Gupta - CFO

Hero MotoCorp announced a reorganization in its leadership team and roles.

Niranjan Gupta, currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been given the additional charge of heading Strategy and M&A for the company. Niranjan has been the CFO for the past six years, ensuring strong financial shape and cash flows of the company and playing a key role in business decisions.

