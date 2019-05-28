JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Reliance Communications Ltd Slips 2.83%
Business Standard

Board of Info Edge (India) approves acquisition of Highorbit Careers for Rs 80.82 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 27 May 2019

The Board of Info Edge (India) at its meeting held on 27 May 2019 has approved the acquisition of 100% share capital on fully diluted basis of Highorbit Careers for an aggregate cash consideration of about Rs 80.82 crore.

Highorbit Careers is engaged in the business of providing on line classifieds, database, digital platform and recruitment solutions in the recruitment and employability vertical to small medium and large enterprises and the job seekers across different verticals particularly Management and Technology verticals.

The proposed acquisition would help the Company to further consolidate its position in the online recruitment solutions segment where its flagship brand Naukri.com already has an established leadership position.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 09:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements