Board of Info Edge (India) approves acquisition of Highorbit Careers for Rs 80.82 cr

The Board of Edge (India) at its held on 27 May 2019 has approved the acquisition of 100% share capital on fully diluted basis of Highorbit Careers for an aggregate cash consideration of about Rs 80.82 crore.

Highorbit Careers is engaged in the business of providing on line classifieds, database, digital platform and in the recruitment and employability vertical to small medium and large enterprises and the job seekers across different verticals particularly Management and Technology verticals.

The proposed acquisition would help the Company to further consolidate its position in the online recruitment solutions segment where its flagship brand Naukri.com already has an established leadership position.

