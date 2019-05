Board of Pokarna decides not to pursue restructuring solution for apparel business

At held on 27 May 2019

The of Pokarna has decided not to pursue restructuring solution for Apparel of the Company as despite continuous efforts, no could be identified. Accordingly, Apparel has been reclassified from discontinued operations to continuing operations. Consequently, in accordance with lnd AS 105 Non current Assets held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, the assets and liabilities of Apparel have been restated in the financial statements as at 31 March, 2019 and corresponding previous periods.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)