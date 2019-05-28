Board of Pokarna decides not to pursue restructuring solution for apparel business

-
At meeting held on 27 May 2019The Board of Directors of Pokarna has decided not to pursue restructuring solution for Apparel Business of the Company as despite continuous efforts, no attractive restructuring solution could be identified. Accordingly, Apparel Business has been reclassified from discontinued operations to continuing operations. Consequently, in accordance with lnd AS 105 Non current Assets held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, the assets and liabilities of Apparel Business have been restated in the financial statements as at 31 March, 2019 and corresponding previous periods.
