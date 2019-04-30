Board of Steelco Gujarat approves loan facility agreement with holding co.

JUST IN
At meeting held on 30 April 2019

The Board of Steelco Gujarat at its meeting held on 30 April 2019 has approved execution of Loan Facility Agreement with its Ultimate Holding Company, Spica Business Corp., Panama for USD 8,500,000 (US Dollar Eight Million Five Hundred Thousand Only) (around equivalent to OTS Proposal of the Company of Rs.58.25 crores, subject to approval of lenders).

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 14:10 IST

