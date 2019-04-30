Board of Steelco Gujarat approves loan facility agreement with holding co.

-
ALSO READ
Board of Gujarat Lease Financing considers NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation
Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Board of Gujarat Borosil appoints directors
Lawyers' body calls for strike against Guj HC judge's transfer
HC rejects Guj MLA's plea for direction to EC on caste certificate
-
At meeting held on 30 April 2019The Board of Steelco Gujarat at its meeting held on 30 April 2019 has approved execution of Loan Facility Agreement with its Ultimate Holding Company, Spica Business Corp., Panama for USD 8,500,000 (US Dollar Eight Million Five Hundred Thousand Only) (around equivalent to OTS Proposal of the Company of Rs.58.25 crores, subject to approval of lenders).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU