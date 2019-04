Board of Steelco Gujarat approves loan facility agreement with holding co.

At held on 30 April 2019

The Board of at its held on 30 April 2019 has approved execution of Loan Facility Agreement with its Ultimate Holding Company, Spica Business Corp., for USD 8,500,000 (US Dollar Eight Million Five Hundred Thousand Only) (around equivalent to OTS Proposal of the Company of Rs.58.25 crores, subject to approval of lenders).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)