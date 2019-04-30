JUST IN
Omkar Speciality Chemicals secures process patent from Indian Patent Office

Capital Market 

Omkar Speciality Chemicals received its Eighth Process Patent to produce '2, 3- DIHYDROXY-1,2- BENZISOTHIAZOL-3-ONE-1,1-DIOXIDE' ('SODIUM SACCHARIN') product from the Intellectual Property India, The Government of India Patent office.

The process is safe, economic and ecofriendly.

With this, the number of patents granted to OSCL till date stands at 8, and addition five more patents applications filed for other products are pending for grant.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019.

