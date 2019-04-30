Omkar Speciality Chemicals secures process patent from Indian Patent Office

-
ALSO READ
Omkar Speciality Chemicals receives Indian process patent for preparation of Halquinol product
Commerce ministry recommends USD 1,633 per tonne anti-dumping duty on Indonesian sweetener
Neogen Chemicals IPO sees strong demand
Omkar Speciality Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.07 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Neogen Chemicals IPO subscribed 2.09 times
-
Omkar Speciality Chemicals received its Eighth Process Patent to produce '2, 3- DIHYDROXY-1,2- BENZISOTHIAZOL-3-ONE-1,1-DIOXIDE' ('SODIUM SACCHARIN') product from the Intellectual Property India, The Government of India Patent office.
The process is safe, economic and ecofriendly.
With this, the number of patents granted to OSCL till date stands at 8, and addition five more patents applications filed for other products are pending for grant.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU