Larsen & Toubro Infotech ranks Top Service Provider in France

For the second consecutive year

Larsen & Toubro Infotech ranked number one in the overall customer satisfaction, in the French IT outsourcing study conducted by Whitelane Research. This is the second consecutive year for LTI to be at the top of this research in France. The French study is part of Whitelane's annual extensive IT outsourcing survey with more than 145 participants from the top IT spending organisations in France. Whitelane evaluated over 500 unique IT outsourcing relationships with 26 different IT service providers.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 13:52 IST

