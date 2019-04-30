JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Larsen & Toubro Infotech ranks Top Service Provider in France
Business Standard

Board of Orient Refractories approves acquisiton of 'Intermetal Engineers India'

Capital Market 

The Board of Orient Refractories has approved the acquisition of the entire paid-up equity share capital of 'Intermetal Engineers India' (IEIPL) [CIN: U28920MH1988PTC047421] a Company comprising of 1,597 equity shares of Rs.100/- each to make it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

Since Orient Refractories (ORL) is one of the biggest refractory industry in India and aiming to increase market share, therefore making IEIPL 100% subsidiary will help ORL to increase the revenue.

Hence, it was considered prudent to acquire 100% shareholding of IEIPL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 13:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU