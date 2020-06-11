JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Albendazole Tablets

SCI's CMD to continue with additional charge of Director (Finance)
Business Standard

Board of Sundram Fasteners appoints director

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 11 June 2020

The Board of Sundram Fasteners at its meeting held on 11 June 2020 has appointed Meenakshisundaram Chief Financial Officer as Additional Director (Designated as Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer) of the Company effective, 11 June 2020, for a period of 2 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 18:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU