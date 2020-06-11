Board of Sundram Fasteners appoints director

-
At meeting held on 11 June 2020The Board of Sundram Fasteners at its meeting held on 11 June 2020 has appointed Meenakshisundaram Chief Financial Officer as Additional Director (Designated as Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer) of the Company effective, 11 June 2020, for a period of 2 years.
