Central Board of State Bank of India approves fund raising up to USD 1.5 billion

-
ALSO READ
Board of Yes Bank to consider proposal for fund raising
RBI allows banks to defer implementation of last tranche of capital conservation buffer by six months
Board of Federal Bank approves hike in stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co
RBI guv says Yes Bank restructuring credible and sustainable
Max India fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation and arrangement
-
On 11 June 2020State Bank of India announced that the Executive committee of the Central Board in its meeting held on 11 June 2020 has approved long term fund raising in single/ multiple tranches up to USD 1.5 billion under Reg-S/144A through public offer and/ or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2020-21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU