JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indigo Slate launches Everywhere Experiences customized digital events
Business Standard

Central Board of State Bank of India approves fund raising up to USD 1.5 billion

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

On 11 June 2020

State Bank of India announced that the Executive committee of the Central Board in its meeting held on 11 June 2020 has approved long term fund raising in single/ multiple tranches up to USD 1.5 billion under Reg-S/144A through public offer and/ or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2020-21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 13:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU