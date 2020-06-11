Indigo Slate launches Everywhere Experiences customized digital events

-
Indigo Slate, a Zensar company journey, announced the launch of Everywhere Experiences customized digital events. Enterprises have always relied on the power of events and workshops to keep teams together and build new business opportunities.
This has been disrupted by the current pandemic, giving rise to virtual events and experiences. Everywhere Experiences brings together the ability of Indigo Slate's end to end conceptualization, consultation, design, and content strategy with the technology implementation capability by Zensar.
