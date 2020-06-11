Infosys launches enterprise-grade 'Return to Workplace' solutions

Infosys announced the launch of its enterprise-grade 'Return to Workplace' solutions to help clients ensure safety and wellness of their employees as they adapt to new ways of working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cloud and edge-based solutions offer a comprehensive framework that enables enterprises to implement:

Elevated Body Temperature (EBT) screening - Leverages automation and AI on Edge to help enterprises screen their workforce or visitors in real-time for possible infection to isolate them and prevent them from entering the establishment.

Contact Tracing - Redefining the contact tracing category using proven technologies like GPS and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) to provide completely voluntary and Opt-In basis for building traceability.

Mask Compliance / Social Distancing Compliance - Video analytics algorithms to provide alerts when masks are not detected, or the distance between people walking together or gathering at a place is not sufficient. Smart wearables can also be incorporated based on the specific situations.

COVID 19 Chatbot - An AI-powered Digital Assistant solution to help answer employee queries related to return to work scenarios

Contactless biometrics - Ensures employees and visitors enter workplaces in a safe manner

Occupancy and workspace analytics - To help real estate teams track metrics on floor occupancy, density and automate sanitation routines in common areas.

Contactless elevator workflows, HVAC refresh cycles and many more solutions towards ongoing workplace wellbeing.

These solutions do not collect any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and use the power of AI, IOTVision Analytics, Edge Computing, 5G, RFID, Biometrics and Gesture controls to reduce the need for human intervention and enable data-driven decision making. The underlying platform ensures ease of maintenance and compliance reporting as required in various geographies.

