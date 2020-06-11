Wipro partners with CloudKnox Security to secure hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure

Wipro announced a partnership with CloudKnox Security. The Wipro and CloudKnox joint solution offering enables enterprises to proactively protect and manage their Hybrid and Multi-Cloud infrastructure by continuously detecting and remediating over-permissioned identities.

Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of Wipro, invested in CloudKnox through its recently announced $150M Fund II, to strengthen the strategic partnership.

Rapid adoption of Hybrid and Multi-Cloud infrastructure by enterprises is leading to an increase in the attack surface area, and as a result, exposing them to new cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

With the proliferation of Hybrid and Multi-Cloud workloads and identities (be it humans, service accounts, bots or resources), the problem of managing authorizations and entitlements related to permissions for identities is becoming more complex and critical.

Wipro will offer an Access Governance for Hybrid Cloud as-a-service offering, powered by CloudKnox. The company will leverage its NextGen Cyber Defense Centers to deliver the service. This offering provides continuous protection of critical cloud resources for customers by enforcing least privilege policies.

