SBTi validates UltraTech's CO2 emission reduction targets

UltraTech Cement announced the validation of its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

In July 2020, the Company committed to set 'science-based targets' to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. UltraTech Cement commits to reduce Scope 1 GHG intensity by 27% by 2032 from the base year of 2017.

The Company also commits to reduce Scope 2 GHG intensity by 69% within the same time frame. The Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) has validated UltraTech's GHG reduction targets which covers the target to lower its CO2 intensity in cement to 462 kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem.) by 2032.

