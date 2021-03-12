Board of Tanla Platforms approves Annual Operating Plan FY22

-
ALSO READ
Information Technology stocks edge higher
Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 13652.94% in the December 2020 quarter
Tanla Platforms hits record high; rises 30% in six days
Tanla Platforms Ltd Falls 5%
Tanla Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 81.47 crore in the September 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 12 March 2021The Board of Tanla Platforms has approved Annual Operating Plan (AOP) FY 2021-22 based on the Balance Scorecard framework.
Highlights of AOPFY22 are as follows:
I. Financial perspective:
1. The proposed revenue and expenditure budget
2. The global expansion plans
II. Customer perspective:
4. Significant investment on Wisely platform Strategy and on Tanla brand building.
III. People perspective:
5. Attract & hire new age technology capability.
6. Invest in developing talent to drive disruption & innovation.
7. Adoption of best-in-class employee engagement framework.
IV. Internal Perspective:
8. Digitization and automation of core employee and customer processes.
The Board also approved the formation of Tanla ESG Council to be headed by Rahul Khanna, Independent Director to build the framework and execute ESG initiatives for Tanla.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU