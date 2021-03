Board of Tanla Platforms approves Annual Operating Plan FY22

At meeting held on 12 March 2021

The Board of Tanla Platforms has approved Annual Operating Plan (AOP) FY 2021-22 based on the Balance Scorecard framework.

Highlights of AOPFY22 are as follows:

I. Financial perspective:

1. The proposed revenue and expenditure budget

2. The global expansion plans

II. Customer perspective:



3. A dedicated customer success team to focus on customer engagement and ensuring customers are successful.4. Significant investment on Wisely platform Strategy and on Tanla brand building.

III. People perspective:

5. Attract & hire new age technology capability.

6. Invest in developing talent to drive disruption & innovation.

7. Adoption of best-in-class employee engagement framework.

IV. Internal Perspective:

8. Digitization and automation of core employee and customer processes.

The Board also approved the formation of Tanla ESG Council to be headed by Rahul Khanna, Independent Director to build the framework and execute ESG initiatives for Tanla.

