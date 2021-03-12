Board of Ujjivan Financial Services approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 12 March 2021The Board of Ujjivan Financial Services at its meeting held on 12 March 2021 has approved the following -
Resignation of Ittira Davis (DIN: 06442816) from the post of MD & CEO of the Company - to take up the proposed Directorship role at the Board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
Appointment of Samit Ghosh (DIN: 00185369), the existing Non-Executive Chairman as the MD & CEO of the Company w.e.f. 01 May 2021.
Designating Sunil Vinayak Patel (DIN: 00050837), the existing Independent Director (whose appointment was approved by the Board on 10 February 2021 and for whom shareholders' approval will be sought in due course) as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and the Company w.e.f. 01 May 2021 (subject to the receipt of shareholders' approval for the appointment of Samit Ghosh as the MD & CEO).
