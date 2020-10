Board of TCS approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 07 October 2020

The Board of Tata Consultancy Services at its meeting held on 07 October 2020 has appointed Samir Seksaria as Chief Financial Officer Designate, and he would take over from Ramakrishnan V. as the Chief Financial Officer, effective 01 May 2021.

V. Ramakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer would be retiring from the services of the Company, effective 30 April 2021.

