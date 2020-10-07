Board of Wonderla Holidays approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 07 October 2020

The Board of Wonderla Holidays at its meeting held on 07 October 2020 has accepted the retirement of Kochouseph Chittilappilly, Promoter and Non-Executive Director. The Board has decided to appoint him as 'Chairman Emeritus' with immediate effect to continue to avail his knowledge, expertise and services in an advisory and mentoring role.

The Board also approved the resignation of George Joseph from the office of Joint Managing Director with immediate effect and re-designated him as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.

The post-pandemic era needs a fresh re-imagining of the entire business model, including an enterprise-wide digital transformation that would impact effectiveness and efficiencies across every function and department. Additionally, customer experiences will have to be virtual as well as physical, which requires a totally new set of capabilities.

Considering the above, the Board, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to approval of Members, appointed Arun K Chittilappilly, Whole-time Director, as Managing Director with immediate effect.

To provide smooth transition for Arun's re-entry, as well as guide and help the Company in digital business transformation and recovery from the pandemic effects, the Board has approved to designate R. Lakshminarayanan, Non-Executive and NonIndependent Director, as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman.

