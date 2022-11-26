Persistent Systems inaugurates its first office in Indore

Persistent Systems has inaugurated its first office in Indore, situated in the heart of Madhya Pradesh.

This 450-seat office will be the latest addition to Persistent's rapidly growing global delivery network. This new delivery center will play a key role in enabling clients across industries to accelerate business transformation and provide software professionals in the region with career opportunities to build next-generation software products and digital assets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)