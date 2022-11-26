JUST IN
Business Standard

Persistent Systems inaugurates its first office in Indore

Capital Market 

Persistent Systems has inaugurated its first office in Indore, situated in the heart of Madhya Pradesh.

This 450-seat office will be the latest addition to Persistent's rapidly growing global delivery network. This new delivery center will play a key role in enabling clients across industries to accelerate business transformation and provide software professionals in the region with career opportunities to build next-generation software products and digital assets.

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 12:53 IST

