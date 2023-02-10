Board of Tilak Ventures acquire majority stake in Yosto Venture

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

The Board of Tilak Ventures at its meeting held on 10 February 2023 has approved the acquisition of 1.11 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at issue price of Rs 68.92 per share amounting to Rs 76.50 lakh of Yosto Venture India.

This will result in the acquisition of a controlling stake (51.03%) in the Yosto Venture.

Yosto Venture is registered start up located at Mumbai and into the business of Office Supplies through E-Commerce Wisycart.com.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:30 IST

