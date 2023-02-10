Board of Tilak Ventures acquire majority stake in Yosto Venture

-
This will result in the acquisition of a controlling stake (51.03%) in the Yosto Venture.
Yosto Venture is registered start up located at Mumbai and into the business of Office Supplies through E-Commerce Wisycart.com.
