Shiseido enters into strategic distribution partnership agreement with Shoppers Stop subsidiary

Shiseido Company (Shiseido) has announced the launch of its global makeup brand NARS Cosmetics (NARS, headquartered in New York) in India through a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Global SS Beauty Brands, a subsidiary of India's leading premium fashion and beauty destination, Shoppers Stop.

With the launch of NARS in India, Shiseido aims to strengthen its prestige skin beauty brand portfolio and accelerate growth in the Asia Pacific region.

