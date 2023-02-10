Shiseido enters into strategic distribution partnership agreement with Shoppers Stop subsidiary

JUST IN
Business Standard

Shiseido Company (Shiseido) has announced the launch of its global makeup brand NARS Cosmetics (NARS, headquartered in New York) in India through a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Global SS Beauty Brands, a subsidiary of India's leading premium fashion and beauty destination, Shoppers Stop.

With the launch of NARS in India, Shiseido aims to strengthen its prestige skin beauty brand portfolio and accelerate growth in the Asia Pacific region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:22 IST

