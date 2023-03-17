Rail Vikas Nigam emerges lowest bidder for HORC project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for Package No. C-4: Composite Contract package in connection with new BG Railway Line of HORC project for:

i) Design & Construction of Twin Tunnel using NATM and cut & cover method from km 24.880 to km 29.580:

ii) Design & Installation of Ballast less Track (excluding supply of rails) from km 24.856 to km 29.680

iii) Detailed Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of General Electrical Services including Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 11 kV HT/LT power and Control Cable Network.

GIS Substation (11/0.433) kVA. Tunnel lighting system, etc. from km 24.880 to km 29.680:

iv) Design & Construction of Embankment. Bridges and other miscellaneous works from km 12.00 to km 18.00

The cost of project is Rs. 1088.49 crore.

