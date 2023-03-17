Rail Vikas Nigam emerges lowest bidder for HORC project

-
i) Design & Construction of Twin Tunnel using NATM and cut & cover method from km 24.880 to km 29.580:
ii) Design & Installation of Ballast less Track (excluding supply of rails) from km 24.856 to km 29.680
iii) Detailed Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of General Electrical Services including Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 11 kV HT/LT power and Control Cable Network.
GIS Substation (11/0.433) kVA. Tunnel lighting system, etc. from km 24.880 to km 29.680:
iv) Design & Construction of Embankment. Bridges and other miscellaneous works from km 12.00 to km 18.00
The cost of project is Rs. 1088.49 crore.
