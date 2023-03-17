NCLT approves HDFC- HDFC Bank merger

The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Mumbai has passed the final order sanctioning the composite scheme of amalgamation (Scheme) for the amalgamation of: (i) HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) with and into HDFC; and (ii) HDFC with and into HDFC Bank.

