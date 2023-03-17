JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges lowest bidder for HORC project

Tata Steel acquires 1.55 cr equity shares of Tata Steel Advanced Materials
Business Standard

NCLT approves HDFC- HDFC Bank merger

Capital Market 

The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Mumbai has passed the final order sanctioning the composite scheme of amalgamation (Scheme) for the amalgamation of: (i) HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) with and into HDFC; and (ii) HDFC with and into HDFC Bank.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 19:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU