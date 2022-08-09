JSW Steel crude steel production grows 14% in July

-
ALSO READ
Metal stocks tumble after Centre slaps export duty on steel, materials
JSW Steel group crude steel production stands at 5.98 MT in Q4
JSW Steel crude steel production rises 31% YoY in May
JSW Steel Jan steel production rises 15% YoY
JSW Steel records 16% YoY growth in group combined crude steel production
-
JSW Steel reported crude steel production for the month of July 2022 at 15.69 lakh tonne compared to 13.82 lakh tonne in July 2021, recording a growth of 14% on a standalone basis.
The production of flat rolled products rose 15% to 10.72 lakh tonne while production of long rolled products jumped 19% to 3.65 lakh tonne in July 2022 over July 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU