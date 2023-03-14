M Jagannath takes charge as MD of LIC

-
ALSO READ
UTI AMC slips after Q3 PAT drops 53% YoY; total AUM at Rs 14.97 lakh crore
MOIL appoints Ajit Kumar Saxena as chairman, MD
Indra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2022 quarter
UTI AMC records PAT of Rs 201 crore in Q2 FY23; market share rises by 4 bps sequentially
Indices trade with deep cuts; NSE VIX jumps 4.71%
-
M Jagannath, has taken charge of the position of Managing Director of the Corporation on 13 March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU