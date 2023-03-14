M Jagannath takes charge as MD of LIC

Life Insurance Corporation of India announced that M Jagannath, Zonal Manager (In-Charge), South Central Zone, Hyderabad, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC of India vice Raj Kumar with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office and upto the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

M Jagannath, has taken charge of the position of Managing Director of the Corporation on 13 March 2023.

