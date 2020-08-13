Maruti Suzuki India's Alto achieves milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales

Maruti Suzuki India achieved sales milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales of Alto.

Speaking on the success, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, Alto has been ranked as the No.1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales.

This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car.

