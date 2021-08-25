Board of Ujjivan Financial Services appoints Carol Furtado as Officer on Special Duty

With effect from 26 August 2021The Board of Ujjivan Financial Services has approved the appointment of Carol Furtado, as the 'Officer on Special Duty (OSD)' and she will be leading the charge of handling the day-to-day operations of the Bank from 26 August 2021. She will be serving the Bank as 'OSD' until Nitin Chugh, the outgoing MD & CEO of the Bank is in office till 30 September 2021. From 01 October 2021, Carol Furtado will take charge as the Interim CEO subject to RBI approval.
On account of the above development, Carol Furtado who was recently appointed as the CEO of the Company effective from 13 August 2021 has resigned from the position of CEO and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. today, 25 August 2021 (close of business hours) as she has a larger role to play at the Bank which is the principal investment and sole subsidiary of the Company.
