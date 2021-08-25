Marico allots 4.61 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Marico has allotted 4,61,350 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.

With this allotment, the paid up share capital of the company has increased to 41,29,18,66,038 equity shares of Re. 1 each aggregating to Rs. 1,29,18,66,038.

