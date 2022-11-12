JUST IN
Synergy Green Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends first interim dividend

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 11 November 2022, inter alia, have recommended the first interim dividend of Rs 0.4 per equity Share (i.e. 40%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 12:45 IST

