Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends first interim dividend

Of Rs 0.4 per shareVidhi Specialty Food Ingredients announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 11 November 2022, inter alia, have recommended the first interim dividend of Rs 0.4 per equity Share (i.e. 40%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
