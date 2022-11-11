V-Mart Retail receives Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

-
-
The company was awarded at the 'Golden Peacock Awards Presentation Ceremony', held on November 10, 2022 in London (UK).
Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance (GPAECG) aims to promote high standards of corporate governance practices based on the Golden Peacock Awards Business Excellence Model. Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by Institute of Directors, India, is regarded as an industry benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide to celebrate and honour the best governed companies, as recognition of their unique achievements to build their Quality and Brand.
