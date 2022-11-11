JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Religare Enterprises allots 40.37 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

V-Mart Retail receives Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Capital Market 

V-Mart Retail today announced that it has accomplished the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance for the year 2022.

The company was awarded at the 'Golden Peacock Awards Presentation Ceremony', held on November 10, 2022 in London (UK).

Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance (GPAECG) aims to promote high standards of corporate governance practices based on the Golden Peacock Awards Business Excellence Model. Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by Institute of Directors, India, is regarded as an industry benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide to celebrate and honour the best governed companies, as recognition of their unique achievements to build their Quality and Brand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 18:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU